Killer for Hire: Jake Gyllenhaal will star in remake

The actor Jake Gyllenhaal has been confirmed as the protagonist of the remake of Killer for Hireaccording to collider. Unlike the original feature, starring Patrick Swayze in 1989, Gyllenhaal will play a former UFC fighter who is hired as a security guard at a roadside establishment in the Florida Keys archipelago, where he learns the hard way that his new home is not so heavenly.

In addition to him, the cast also has Billy Magnussen (007: No Time to Die), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Lucas Gage (The White Lotus) and Arturo Castro (broad city). The project management will Doug Limanin Mr. and Mrs. Smithwhile the script is signed by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry.

No release date yet, the new Killer for Hire will be released on Prime Video.

