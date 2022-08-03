Klara Castanho appears on video for the 1st time after revealing rape: ‘Recovering strength’

Klara Castanho used social networks, on the night of this Tuesday, 2, to thank the reception she has been receiving from the fans. This is the first time the actress has appeared in the stories since she revealed that she was raped, after suffering exposure from a pregnancy.







“My family and I are recovering, regaining our strength, living day to day,” he said. Photo: RD1

“I want to thank you for all the love, care and reception. I want to thank every single person who took the time to ask if I was okay, who shared their story. I want to thank each one. I’m returning and resuming social media a little bit,” she said on her Instagram account.

According to the sequence of videos, Klara still says that she is recovering and that she has already returned to work. She takes the opportunity to announce that the second season of Good morning Veronica premieres this Wednesday morning.

“I’m at the beginning of the process of the second season of ‘Back at 15’. My family and I are recovering, regaining our strength, living day to day. Today, specifically, I come to talk about the second season of ‘Good Morning, Veronica’. […] to angela [personagem dela] it is very important to me, and I hope you receive it very well”, he concludes.

The former child star revealed in June that she became pregnant after a rape and gave the baby up for adoption. The revelation took place after the actress was exposed by Matheus Baldi, Leo Dias and Antonia Fontenelle.

Shortly after, Klara broke the silence and explained that she only discovered the pregnancy at the end and, therefore, chose to give the baby up for adoption. Like many victims, she also did not go to the police because she felt “shame” and “guilt”.

The artist even took the morning-after pill, but the medicine didn’t work and she discovered her pregnancy only during an imaging test. “I was almost at the end of the pregnancy when I found out. It was a shock. My world fell apart. My menstrual cycle was normal, so was my body. I hadn’t gained weight or belly”, she reported.