Klara Castanho says she is ‘recovering strength’: ‘One day after another’ – Entertainment

Klara Castanho returned to social networks this Tuesday (2). The actress spent a few months away from the internet after the information was leaked that she became pregnant and donated the baby for adoption after being a victim of rape. In a video, she said she was “regaining strength” and thanked her for the support she received.

“First of all, I want to thank you for all the love, affection, care and reception I receive and have received. I want to thank everyone who took the time to ask if I was okay, who shared their own story”, began Klara Castanho.





The actress said that she is slowly returning to social media. She said that she has already returned to work and is recording a series for a streaming platform. With that, she said that she is gradually recovering from what happened, as is her family who are also moving on.

“My family and I are recovering, recovering our strength. We are living day after day,” he said.

At the end of June, names like Leo Dias and Antonio Fontenelle revealed that Klara Castanho got pregnant and put the baby up for adoption. After this information went viral on social media, the actress issued a statement saying that the pregnancy was the result of rape.