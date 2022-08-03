Klara Castanho’s lawsuit against Antonia Fontenelle has a twist

+Cid Moreira opens the game for the first time after audio leaked by his children and denies having betrayed his ex-wife with his current one: “We were friends”

+Dedé Santana opens the game and talks about Renato Aragão’s ‘pull of the rug’ on Globo: “Requested my head”

After being denied injunction by judge, justice of Rio de Janeiro goes back on Klara Castanho and Antônia Fontenelle case

The justice of Rio de Janeiro reversed and revoked part of Klara Castanho’s injunction against Antônia Fontenelle that had been denied in early June.

Klara Castanho’s request was for Antônia Fontenelle to remove from her YouTube channel the videos in which she expresses her opinion on the actress’ rape case.

In addition to the removal of the videos, Klara Castanho’s defense also asked for compensation of R$ 100 thousand, but the actress’ request was denied by justice.

Faustão argues with João in the Band and detonates his fortune: “It is difficult for a father to work and watch his son spend” “We never had”, Nívea Stelmann, outside Brazil, exposes what she thinks of Mário Frias and even talks about her son: “Crazy” Linn da Quebrada does not accept to be exposed and rebuts journalist who accused her of stardom show: “Deu de lie”

According to judge Flávia Viveiro de Castro, “You cannot censor”, and for that reason she denied the request to remove the Youtube videos of Antônia Fontenelle.

Then, Klara Castanho’s defense presented an interlocutory appeal, partially judged, which could change the course of the process.

According to the document that the Notícias da TV website had access, there is nothing to show that Antônia Fontenelle will have to pay compensation to Klara Castanho.

But, in some cases, the amount of R$ 100 thousand can be increased or decreased, this will depend on what the judge evaluates during the process.

THE VIDEO

The video in question is about Antônia Fontenelle talking about a possible 21-year-old actress who had given birth to a child and put it up for adoption.

At the time, the case had not become public, Klara Castanho had not been forced to retract on social media. After the case, Antônia Fontenelle spoke about the matter again:

“I wasn’t the precursor of this news, I’ve known it for a while, but when everyone started talking, I did too. The villain of this story is the rapist.” highlighted.