Know who Bruno Krupp is: model who ran over a minor in Barra has already dated influencer and is responsible for rape and embezzlement | Rio de Janeiro

At the time of the crime, he was driving a motorcycle at high speed without a license plate and also without a license. Three days earlier, he had already been stopped at a Prohibition blitz, with the same irregular vehicle and without a driver’s license – and he still refused to blow the breathalyzer. He received three fines, totaling R$ 4 thousand.

In social networks, the 25 year old model he often posts shirtless photos, showing off his toned body and also having fun on beaches, boats and playing sports.

Last year, Krupp was in the news on gossip sites for his relationship with digital influencer Sarah Poncio.

Rape and embezzlement suspect

The model Bruno Krupp already responds to two inquiries in the police: for embezzlement and rape.

The accusation of rape was registered at the Jacarepaguá Women’s Service Station (Deam). In testimony, a woman reported that she went to Bruno Krupp’s apartment and that he had raped her. In the report, she says that she asked Bruno to stop, without being answered. he denies.

The accusation of embezzlement was registered in the 15th DP (Gávea). In 2021, a manager of a hotel in the South Zone said that a customer’s card had been refused, and the same happened to several other customers.

When talking to the person whose card was refused, the woman reported that they all said that Bruno Krupp had offered daily rates at the hotel at lower prices than on the establishment’s website, and that in order to obtain accommodation at cheaper prices, customers had to make a payment in an account in someone else’s name.

The fraud, according to the manager, was estimated at R$ 428 thousand. Krupp reportedly left the hotel before the establishment was able to challenge the cards.

O g1 tries to contact Bruno Krupp’s defense.

