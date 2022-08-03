Larissa Manoela surprises with a new look change in less than a month

Without having completed a month of change, Larissa Manoela once again innovated the look. On the afternoon of last Monday (1), the actress visited salon One, located in São Paulo, to cut her locks with the hairdresser. John Bosco, Kérastase ambassador in Brazil.

In a sequence of stories, the actress showed details of her new side bangs. The actress still kept the length of her hair, which is currently with megahair application. Furthermore, Larissa Manoela still had the production of the stylist Bruno Uchoa and makeup by Ramon Amorim.

Larissa Manoela radicalizes the look

To say goodbye to Isadora, her character in the soap opera “Beyond the Illusion“, written by Alessandra Poggi, Larissa Manoela relied on the staff of salon One, located in downtown São Paulo. The actress said goodbye to the redhead and toned her hair in a light brown tone, further enhancing her beauty. In addition, the actress can put her megahair back on, lengthening her hair.

Once it was ready, Larissa Manoela called his close friends and André Luiz Frambachher current boyfriend, who was speechless when he saw his beloved.

