Latam flights to Presidente Prudente, in the interior of São Paulo, opened today





LATAM officially opens this Tuesday, August 2nd, operations in yet another destination in the interior of the state of São Paulo, through Adhemar de Barros State Airport, in Presidente Prudente.

With a duration of around 1h20, flights depart daily from São Paulo/Guarulhos at 8:15 am and from Presidente Prudente at 10:05 am. They are operated with Airbus A320 aircraft, which can accommodate up to 176 passengers (8 in Premium Economy and 168 in Economy).

In today’s premiere, on boarding in São Paulo/Guarulhos, the ribbon cutting ceremony took place, with a speech by Anderson Freitas, Airports coordinator at LATAM Brazil. In addition, passengers on the first flight were presented with an artisanal coffee from a local producer.

Image: Latam

Image: Latam





In addition to offering more possibilities for the transport of passengers, the beginning of flights on this route also implements the transport of cargo through the operations of LATAM Cargo, a logistics company of the LATAM Group, which uses the holds of passenger aircraft for this purpose.

With daily direct flights from São Paulo/Guarulhos, São Paulo airport is now LATAM’s 54th destination in Brazil. It is still the company’s fifth destination in São Paulo, after Congonhas, Guarulhos, São José do Rio Preto and Ribeirão Preto. In August, LATAM’s domestic offer of seats (ASK – offered times kilometers flown) in the state of São Paulo should be up to 11% higher than in August 2019 (before the Covid-19 pandemic).

Latam information