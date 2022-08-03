LATAM sells tickets from R$107 or 1,603 points to its new domestic destinations

To celebrate the expansion of its operations in the Brazilian domestic market, LATAM is running a campaign to buy airline tickets from R$107 (price per segment with taxes included) or redemptions from 1,603 LATAM Pass points for those who want to travel to the company’s newly operated destinations this year. The promotion is valid until 11:59 pm Father’s Day (14) or while stocks last on the LATAM website.

How to participate

To participate, it’s easy. See the step by step:

Access the LATAM website; Select the desired segment to fly between October 13th and November 30th; and Ready! Now just pay or redeem with LATAM Pass points.

Examples of issuance

Juiz de Fora/Zona da Mata (IZA) vs São Paulo (GRU)

A furniture hub that attracts many business travelers, the region of Juiz de Fora (MG) now has seven weekly LATAM operations. With a duration of around 1h15, flights depart daily from Guarulhos at 7:40 am and from Juiz de Fora/Zona da Mata at 9:35 am.

The new route is operated with Airbus A320 aircraft, which can accommodate up to 176 passengers (8 in Premium Economy and 168 in Economy). For those who wish, tickets are available from R$ 107 (price per segment with taxes included).

São Paulo (GRU) vs Presidente Prudente (PPB)

In August, LATAM inaugurated flights to Presidente Prudente (SP), which depart from São Paulo/Guarulhos every day at 8:15 am, with a duration of 1h20. From Presidente Prudente, the time is at 10:05 am.

The flights are operated with Airbus A320 aircraft, which can accommodate up to 176 passengers (8 in Premium Economy and 168 in Economy). Tickets are available from R$ 114.26 (price per segment with taxes included).

Cascavel (CAC) vs Sao Paulo (GRU)

The new route has seven weekly flights that depart from Guarulhos every day at 2:40 pm, with a duration of 1h45. From Cascavel, flights take off at 4:55 pm and last 1:35 am.

The operation is carried out on Airbus A319 aircraft, which have a capacity for 140 passengers (8 in Premium Economy and 132 in Economy). Available from R$ 117.47 (price per segment with taxes included), tickets on this route are also at promotional prices.

Caxias do Sul (CXJ) vs São Paulo (GRU)

Caxias do Sul (RS) is the gateway to tourism in Serra Gaúcha, in addition to being an important metal-mechanic hub. For those who want to get to know the region, LATAM tickets are being sold from R$ 127.23 (price per segment with taxes included).

There are seven weekly flights lasting about 1h40, which depart daily from Guarulhos at 8:00 am and from Caxias do Sul at 10:10 am. All of them are operated with Airbus A320 aircraft, which can accommodate up to 176 passengers (8 in Premium Economy and 168 in Economy).

Sao Paulo (GRU) vs Montes Claros (MOC)

Another destination opened in July was Montes Claros (MG), with seven flights a week and departing daily from Guarulhos at 1:40 pm and from Montes Claros at 3:45 pm. Travelers to this new LATAM destination in Minas Gerais, whose tickets are available from R$ 134.26 (price per segment with taxes included), will fly on the Airbus A320, with capacity for up to 176 passengers (8 in Premium Economy class and 168 in Economy).

Examples of redemption

Below, you can check the availability of the same routes selected above, but with LATAM Pass points. It is worth mentioning that there are still the due charges of fees.

Juiz de Fora/Zona da Mata (IZA) vs São Paulo (GRU)

São Paulo (GRU) vs Presidente Prudente (PPB)

Sao Paulo (GRU) vs Montes Claros (MOC)

Cascavel (CAC) vs Sao Paulo (GRU)

Caxias do Sul (CXJ) vs São Paulo (GRU)

Important informations

Valid for flights operated by LATAM, in an economy cabin, subject to seat availability and specific rules and restrictions in the profile of each fare;

Offers are valid for tickets issued exclusively on the LATAM website until 08/14/2022;

Valid for flights to be carried out between 10/13/2022 to 11/30/2022.

Comment

If you still have a trip to these destinations in mind, it may be a good opportunity to buy air tickets with discounted prices and discounts. It is worth remembering that the campaign is valid only for flights carried out between October 13th and November 30th.

Thinking of taking advantage? To issue your ticket, access the LATAM website.