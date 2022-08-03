Leonardo earns BRL 500,000 after winning lawsuit for misuse of image

Singer Leonardo will receive R$ 500 thousand after filing a lawsuit against the real estate development SPE Resort do Lago Caldas Novas for misuse of the image.

The information was initially published by journalist Fábia Oliveira and confirmed by splash.

In the process, to which the report had access, the artist and his company Talismã Administradora de Shows e Editora Musical Ltda. allege that Leonardo’s image and voice were misused in an advertising campaign.

The sertanejo and his company signed a contract with Resort do Lago in December 2017, providing voice and image to star in the real estate development’s advertising campaigns.

Just over a year later, in February 2019, the parties decided to terminate the contract. At the time, the company declared that it owes the amount of R$ 105 thousand referring to “the distribution of results”, as provided for in the contract.

From this termination, according to the dissolution, Resort do Lago would be prohibited from broadcasting any advertising campaign with the artist, under penalty of a conventional fine in the amount of R$ 500 thousand.

The dissolution was not signed, but the payment of the amount of R$ 105 thousand, carried out in March 2019, served as proof that Resort do Lago agreed with the new clauses.

According to the lawsuit, the company failed to comply with the ban on the use of the artist’s image, as it continued to use advertising pieces with Leonardo’s name and image.

In addition to the fine agreed in the contract, the singer’s defense also asked for compensation for moral damages in the amount of R$ 780 thousand.

Resort do Lago argued that it did not misuse the singer’s image, as the canvas and fences with Leonardo’s photos were deteriorated and it was barely possible to identify him in the images. The company also claimed that the panels, tarpaulins and sidings with the artist’s image were actually being used to block access to an area of ​​the enterprise.

In the decision, Judge Leonys Lopes Campos da Silva pointed out that, in view of the images received and the confession of the defendant – that she had paid the amount of R$ 105 thousand and assumed that the images remained at the Resort – the situation constituted a misuse of campaign advertising with the image of the sertanejo.

The magistrate sentenced the real estate enterprise to pay a fine of R$ 500 thousand, but dismissed the request for material damages of R$ 780 thousand because the authors did not prove that they stopped profiting due to the advertising campaign or that the company benefited. of the singer’s image to sell more units of the enterprise.

In addition, it was considered that the amount of BRL 500,000 — a fine provided for in the contract — already included moral damage.

splash contacted the defense of SPE Resort do Lago Caldas Novas, who said they “have nothing to declare”.