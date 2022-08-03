Leonardo goes to court against real estate development and earns R$ 500 thousand | Column Fábia Oliveira

Singer Leonardo and his company, TALISMAN ADMINISTRADORA DE SHOWS and EDITORA MUSICAL LTDA, have filed a lawsuit against a real estate development called Resort do Lago, after having his image and voice used improperly in an advertising campaign. The imbroglio started in December 2017, when the sertanejo, through his company, signed a contract ceding the use of his image and voice to star in the advertising campaigns of the real estate projects ‘Resort do Lago I’, ‘Resort do Lago II’, ‘Lake III Resort’, ‘Lake IV Resort’ and ‘Lake V Resort’.

It so happens that, in February 2019, the parties expressed a lack of interest in maintaining the contract. The dissolution was then celebrated with a debt confession, in which the administrators of the enterprise confessed to owe Leonardo and Talismã the amount of R$105 mmil, being prohibited from broadcasting any advertisement with the image or voice of the singer, under penalty of fine of R$500 thousand.

The enterprise even made the payment that was pending at the time of cancellation, however, it did not obey the ban on the use of Leonardo’s image and voice, which was expressed in the contractual instrument, and continued to broadcast advertisements with the image of the singer. As a result of the misuse, they appealed to the courts to collect any and all advertising material involving Leonardo and the Resort do Lago projects. They also asked for compensation for moral damages in the amount of R$780,000, plus compensation for material damage, the value of which would be fixed in the judgment itself, after the judgment has been determined.

In its defense, Resort do Lago claimed that Leonardo’s and Talismã’s requests were unfounded, stating that it never used the image and voice of a sertanejo in an improper way. He also defended the absence of any fact capable of corroborating the duty to indemnify. The enterprise asked for the conviction of Leonardo and Talisman for bad faith litigation.

After all attempts at conciliation between the parties had been frustrated, the court understood, by means of a sentence, that although the termination of the contract was not signed by the defendant [Resort do Lago]the legal transaction would be fully valid, since the enterprise itself assumed that it had signed the contract cancellation and that it had voluntarily paid the amount it still owed.

Several pieces of evidence were presented in the case file, proving that Leonardo’s image and voice continued to be used to publicize the enterprise after the contract was terminated. And Resort do Lago itself complicated its situation after confessing, during the process, that it kept the sidings and panels with Leonardo’s image inside the establishment, saying that they would not constitute advertising because they were deteriorated and old. But the judge understood the clarity of the fact that, although the defendant committed to removing the advertisements involving the singer, this was not effectively fulfilled and respected.

Leonardo and Talismã even asked for the payment of lost profits, claiming that they should be compensated because with the misuse of the singer’s image, they would have stopped profiting. However, the magistrate understood that the lost profits would not be due because the authors of the action were not able to prove in the records that they stopped profiting due to the continued use of the artist’s image and voice.

The court also did not respond to the request for moral damages, because the fine provided for in the contract for the misuse of the image and voice would already cover the damages, that is, the moral damages would already be included in the payment of the fine. Finally, the Resort do Lago project was ordered to pay a fine of R$500,000 to Leonardo and Talismã, for having continued to use the singer’s image and voice without authorization. The request for conviction of Leonardo and Talisman for bad faith litigation was also dismissed by the court.