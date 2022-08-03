Letícia Cazarré takes her daughter for the first walk after medical discharge and gets emotional: “I think I’m going to cry”

The little one underwent surgery as soon as she was born and during her recovery she had to stay in the ICU for more than a month, being discharged only at the beginning of the week.

Letícia Cazarré, wife of actor Juliano Cazarré, shared on her social networks an exciting achievement that she had been waiting for since the birth of the couple’s youngest daughter, Maria Guilhermina, just over a month ago: she took the girl on her first walk. It’s just that the child has a rare heart problem and since she was born she hadn’t left the hospital.

The journalist shared the moment on her social networks this Tuesday (2) to celebrate and share the joy with her followers. The little one underwent surgery as soon as she was born and during her recovery she had to stay in the ICU for more than a month, being discharged only at the beginning of the week. Through Instagram Stories, Letícia shared a series of images with the girl during a mass.

“First walk down the street, I think I’m going to cry”, she said in the caption of the video published in Stories, where Letícia also showed the little girl inside the cart in a church. In addition to the walk, Juliano Cazarré’s wife also took the opportunity to share the first time she was breastfeeding her daughter on the street. On the air in “Pantanal”, Juliano stayed away from the recordings of the soap opera to follow the birth and the first days of the child.

He and Letícia are also parents of Vicente, Inácio, Gaspar and Maria Madalena, who were under the care of the actor while Letícia turns all her attention to the newborn. Maria Guilhermina was born on June 21 with a rare cardiomyopathy, called Ebstein’s Anomaly, detected during pregnancy.