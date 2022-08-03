“Love is on the Island”: Vagner Love debuts with a goal on his return to Brazil and emerges as a titleholder in Sport | sport

It’s been two years and almost five months of waiting, but Vagner Love is back. After three seasons away, the striker rediscovers Brazilian football, now at 38 years of age. Accredited by weight titles, the shirt 99 surprised in numbers, took the position of leader and even debuted with a goal for Sport, in the draw with Criciúma.

It became a symbol of hope on Ilha do Retiro.

Vagner Love celebrates his debut goal for Sport

“We chose to take the risk”

Love had been presented to applause at the stadium and was moved by the reception in Recife last Thursday. Five days later, he found a different climate. He was listening to demands from the red-black crowd about the team and was restless on the bench on Tuesday night, still unable to act on the field.

Due to the downtime – since April – the Lions club’s initial forecast was to let him play for about 30 minutes. Sport, however, changed plans after going down to the locker rooms, losing 1-0 to Criciúma. Ended up anticipating the premiere.

– We chose to take the riskbecause we need to win as many games as possible to have chances of access – explains coach Claudinei Oliveira.

The decision came after a conversation between coach, striker and physical trainer Anselmo Sbragia. Faced with the authorization, Claudinei activated the change at half-time and kept shirt 99 for 50 minutes on the field, until the end of the match.

“I’ve been out of action for 45 minutes for some time. I’m happy. I want to gain more rhythm, more minutes and be able to help Sport even more”, said Love at the departure of the field.

Matter of time: “It did what we expected”

Love had been out of action for four months. It also hadn’t completed 40 minutes of play since November last year. The lack of rhythm, therefore, in addition to the heavy lawn – soaked by rains – were difficult for the debut.

Despite this, the striker commanded the attacks of the attack, created chances with Luciano Juba and ended up taking advantage of the launch of the home’s own silver to swing the nets. It was the only submission of shirt 99 in the duel. He only sinned in the distribution of passes: he risked 11 and hit six. In the end, he fulfilled the plan.

“He did what we expect of him, which is the goal”, says Claudinei Oliveira.

– Also showed leadership in the locker room. In the game, I saw that they wanted to look a lot for the pass for him, sometimes there were even better options and the team playing looking for him. But he is a guy who started well and is well integrated with the complete Claudinei group.

Now, the team presents itself again this Wednesday afternoon and begins the preparation for the duel with Ituano, which will be next Tuesday. Time is also valid for the evolution of Vagner Love, who walks through the starting lineup in Claudinei Oliveira’s team.

– He showed that he plays 45 minutes. Who plays 45, can make 50 or more in the next game.