Low gasoline of R$ 6 and drivers celebrate

Understand how the price of gasoline dropped in July and find out the new value in each Brazilian state

The price of gasoline fell by 17.4% in July, this decrease was disclosed by the ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels). The reduction was celebrated by several drivers in the country, especially by professionals in the transport sector.

Thus, this change was possible due to the limitation of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuels. Thus, the National Congress approved in June the project that creates a limit for the collection of taxes by the states.

Therefore, the federative entities that until then did not have the autonomy to determine the rate, now have to respect the ceiling of 17% or 18%. In the state of Rio de Janeiro, for example, the old ICMS percentage was 32%.

Therefore, to accentuate the fall, the government had to zero federal taxes by the end of 2022.

Average price by state

See the average price of gasoline in each state in the country, including the Federal District:

Acre: R$ 6.14;

Alagoas: BRL 5.92;

Amapá: BRL 5.27;

Amazonas: R$ 6.06;

Bahia: BRL 6.21;

Ceará: R$ 6.13;

Federal District: R$ 5.62;

Espírito Santo: R$5.97;

Goiás: R$ 5.66;

Maranhao: R$ 6.24;

Mato Grosso: R$ 5.90;

Mato Grosso do Sul: R$ 5.54;

Minas Gerais: R$ 5.76;

Sergipe: BRL 5.76;

Pará: R$ 5.96;

Paraíba: BRL 5.80;

Pernambuco: R$ 5.80;

Piauí: BRL 6.21;

São Paulo: R$ 5.78;

Rio Grande do Sul: R$ 5.80;

Santa Catarina: R$ 5.82;

Rondônia: R$ 5.89;

Roraima: BRL 6.25;

Rio de Janeiro: BRL 5.98;

Rio Grande do Norte: R$ 6.35;

Tocantins: BRL 6.17.

Petrobras announces price reduction

Petrobras announced a significant cut of 3.89% in the price of gasoline. The measure has been in effect since July 29, and now the price of fuel for distributors has gone from R$3.86 to R$3.71 per liter.

Thus, with this reduction, the state-owned company’s share of the final value drops from R$ 2.81 to R$ 2.70 for each liter sold at the pump. According to Petrobras, the reduction follows the evolution of prices as a reference.

