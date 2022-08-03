Luciana Gimenez shows bikini collection and impressive quantity

Luciana Gimenez, 52, drew attention by showing her bikini collection. The presenter appeared surrounded by them as she seemed to organize and select beachwear items. With a large amount, she defined herself as an “exaggerated” person.

In the stories published on Instagram, Luciana appeared crouched down to different models of swimwear. “Anyone else exaggerated like me?”, asked the presenter.

In the other post, she shows herself trying to unroll some bikinis and joked about it when she wrote: “Stiff weather around here. A sea of ​​bikinis,” she said.

Next to the presenter, it is possible to see at least three large empty boxes, along with an impressive amount of bikinis, among countless printed and plain models.

Recently, the presenter published a rare family record to celebrate Mick Jagger’s birthday. The Rolling Stones star turned 79 and was honored by the presenter, mother of his son Lucas Jagger, 23.

“Happy birthday! Lucas’s daddy! @mickjagger Full of mood… joy and strength!!! Happy birthday!!!!!!!”, he wrote in the caption of the photo in which the two’s son appears smiling between the father and mother.