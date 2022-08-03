Luiz Bacci enters Cidade Alerta and drops bomb by Gusttavo Lima

Luiz Bacci became one of the most talked about topics of the moment. This is because, whoever accompanies the anchor of the Alert City know that he is known for saying everything he thinks. However, what caught the attention of TV news viewers from record was a bombshell about the country singer, Gusttavo Lima.

This Monday (01), the anchor started Cidade Alerta with a controversy about the well-known musician. According to the journalist, the result of the paternity test by which the singer was submitted, after a woman went public saying that she had a daughter with him a few years ago has come out.

In the first of the block, Luiz Bacci received the news from the production. Before that, columnist Leo Dias, from the Metrópoles newspaper, had already made the revelation exclusively on his portal.

“The personal drama involving one of the greatest singers of our time. I just received the information that the DNA test came out”, said the presenter at the opening of Cidade Alerta, calling a commercial break soon after.

Despite the repercussion of the matter, the result was negative, as the Record’s contractor said. Gusttavo Lima is not the father of the woman’s heiress, who identifies herself as Eloá Soares. As she revealed, the two were allegedly related in their youth, but he denies that anything ever happened between them.

During a show, the famous sertanejo mocked the situation. “I found out that I am the father of a 16 year old daughter. Do you have a base? At least that way, she’s saying I’m a father, right?! But at the time, I was only 15 years old”, mocked Andressa Suita’s husband. It is worth mentioning that the musician is the father of Gabriel and Samuel, from his marriage to the model.