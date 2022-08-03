Lula oscillates and leads with 44%; Bolsonaro fluctuates to 32%

A survey by Quaest Consultoria carried out with face-to-face interviews, contracted by Genial Investimentos and released today, points out that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) remains in the lead for the Presidency, with 44% of voting intentions in the stimulated scenario. , when voters choose from a list of pre-candidates. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has 32%.

Compared to the institute’s latest presidential and national poll, Lula and Bolsonaro fluctuated within the margin of error, which is plus or minus two percentage points. Last month, PT had 45% and the PL presidential candidate had 31%.

As in July, the poll does not point to a guarantee of Lula’s victory in the first round, due to the sum of the other candidates being 42%, compared to 44% for the former president and considering the margin of error. Despite this, PT continues to win all second-round simulations.

In the main scenario, after Lula and Bolsonaro, Ciro Gomes (PDT) comes numerically, with 5%. He is technically tied with André Janones (Avante), with 2%; Simone Tebet (MDB), with 2%; and Pablo Marçal (Pros), with 1%. The other candidates did not score.

Quaest included the name of Luciano Bivar (União) among the candidates. The federal deputy gave up the dispute last Sunday (31). Yesterday, Senator Soraya Thronike was announced as the party’s presidential candidate, but her name still needs acronym approval.

The survey heard 2,000 people face-to-face between the 28th and 31st of July. The confidence index, according to the institute, is 95%. The survey was registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the number BR-02546/2022 and cost BRL 139,005.86.

First round:

Stimulated scenario

Squid (EN): 44%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 32%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 5%

André Janones (Forward): 2%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 2%

Pablo Marcal (Pros): 1%

Vera Lucia (PSTU): 0%

Eymael (DC): 0%

Felipe D’Avila (New): 0%

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0%

Luciano Bivar (Union Brazil): 0%

Leonardo Pericles (UP): 0%

Whites/Nulls/Will not vote: 6%

Undecided: 6%

spontaneous scenario

In the spontaneous poll, when voters can choose the name of their choice without a previous list, both Lula, with 33%, and Bolsonaro, with 26%, fluctuated in the margin of error. Last month, the PT had 31% and the president, 24%.

Squid (PT): 33%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 26%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 1%

Whites/Nulls/Will not vote: 3%

Undecided: 36%

second round

Scene 1

Compared to last month’s poll, Lula fluctuated negatively within the margin of error — it went from 53% to 51% — while Bolsonaro grew outside the margin — it rose from 34% to 37%.

Squid (PT): 51%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 37%

Whites/Nulls/Will not vote: 9%

Undecided: 3%

Scenario 2

Last month, Ciro had 25% in a second round against Lula, who had 52%. Now, the PDT politician has 27%, and the PT politician, 51%.

Squid (PT): 51%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 27%

Whites/Nulls/Will not vote: 19%

Undecided: 3%

Scenario 3

Against Tebet, Lula maintained the 55%, while the senator fluctuated from 20% to 22%.

Squid (EN): 55%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 22%

Whites/Nulls/Will not vote: 20%

Undecided: 4%

Quaest is a research institute based in Belo Horizonte. Until 2020, according to data from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), the company carried out electoral surveys only in Minas Gerais. Today, it surveys voting intentions for president, governor and the Senate in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Bahia. The institute has a partnership with Genial Investimentos, which finances surveys for the 2022 elections. The surveys are carried out with face-to-face interviews.