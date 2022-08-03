Magic tricks to have a sweeter coffee without adding sugar

Coffee is a versatile drink that can be added to breakfast or other quick meals. In Brazil, its intake is accompanied by a sweetening product, usually white sugar. Despite giving the preparation a special touch, excessive use results in health problems, in addition to making it difficult to lose weight.

Although they are not so well known, there are countless ways to sweeten them without just using this type of product. Knowing these ideas helps you maintain balance, ensuring that afternoon coffee is guilt-free. So just choose a good bean, because the best coffees don’t need any increments to guarantee a good experience.

Check out some tips for you to start enjoying your coffee without sugar

Choose a quality coffee

Coffee bean processing is important to ensure a special aroma and flavor, without leaving the palate feeling that bitterness. So opt for organic brands or brands that work with selected products.

watch the roasting

The coffee roast should be light, contrary to what many believe, because that way they do not hide imperfections and are fresher.



Pay attention to the notes and ingredients

Orange, ginger and other aromatic ingredients may be among the components, making the flavor more complex or yummy.

Check expiration date and manufacture

Always check the expiration date and when transferring to a pot, note the consumption limit. Expired coffee is usually more bitter when it is not inedible by the time of decomposition.



Store coffee correctly

In contact with air, the powder may oxidize, so organize it in an airtight container at a controlled temperature.

Prefer coffee beans

A little harder to find, coffee beans can be made at special times. It is necessary to have a device to grind, obtaining an artisanal and very tasty mixture.

Preparation time

Some coffeemakers offer this option to control the splash time while the coffee is being brewed. This is important so as not to embitter the drink, preserving its properties.

Water temperature or amount of powder

When you add boiling and very hot water more than necessary, the coffee gets a bitter and bad taste.

