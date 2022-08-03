Maicon explains Lisca’s ideas at Santos: “Team has a lot to grow” | saints

Santos’ absolute holder, Maicon recovered from a calf injury and returned to the team last Monday, in a 2-2 draw with Fluminense, in Vila Belmiro, for the Brasileirão. It was the defender’s first game under the command of coach Lisca.

Despite just a week of field work with the new coach, Maicon has already seen a difference between Lisca and Fabián Bustos. In an interview with gethe defender explained what changed from the old to the new coach.

– He is very smart. Our first goal (against Fluminense) was a well-crafted move. We knew that the opponent was vulnerable in that part of the area in the corner and that’s where the goal came from. Lisca studies the opponent a lot, has a lot of reading of the game and has helped us a lot, especially in the positioning of the team.

– I think the team has a lot to grow, in the last game we showed an improvement and I’m sure we’ll do a good job. Of course, in football it’s not always a matter of being better or worse, football is a result. The positive results will make his work much easier – said Maicon.

1 of 2 Maicon talks about Lisca’s work at Santos — Photo: Bruno Giufrida Maicon talks about Lisca’s work at Santos — Photo: Bruno Giufrida

For the defender, the main difference between the work of Lisca and Bustos is in the positioning of the team on the field.

– Lisca has been working the organization a lot. Bustos a few other times played with a defensive midfielder as a third centre-back, Lisca no longer wants that. He wants the midfielder to be a midfielder, participating more in the game in front of the defense and compact with the attack. Lisca has surprised me a lot, a very smart guy – he added.

Peixe has 27 points in the Brazilian Championship leaderboard. It’s in ninth place. Maicon believes that the team’s fight in the competition is for a spot in next year’s Libertadores.

– Santos fights for a spot in Libertadores, I think we have conditions for that. Football is a result, it’s no use saying that a certain team has a chance to arrive and another team doesn’t. Nobody would say that Fortaleza would be where it is, I see them with a team to be in a much better position, but the results did not come to them. I believe that Santos has total conditions to make a second round better than the first and is able to fight for Libertadores.

Maicon arrived at Vila Belmiro earlier this year. He played 18 games and provided two assists.

