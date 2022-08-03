Maíra Cardi reports changes in life and marriage due to hate on the internet

There is something in the air between Maira Cardi and Arthur Aguiar. The couple is distant and, inevitably, fans already speculate a crisis in the marriage. The LeoDias column, before talking to Maira (who takes a long time to respond to WhatsApp and is in California), heard friends of the influencer, who said that the depression that hit her shortly after the BBB ended up pushing the couple away.

“They are still together. I do not know until when. This disappearance of hers was exhaustion. Everything she did for him… And he didn’t do anything in return…”, says the person close to the couple who says that Maira spent days in the room in depression and has already been to several psychiatrists and psychologists. “She doesn’t even have the strength to finish it”, she adds.

After a few hours, Maira “appeared”! She explained that this was all caused by the internet, by the amount of hate she received. She couldn’t handle everything she went through during Big Brother. The column told Maira that friends have been concerned about her health and the distance from Arthur Aguiar.

Maíra-Cardi-Volta-Instagram Maíra Cardi returns to social media after almost two months awayReproduction / Instagram Maíra Cardi and Arthur Aguiar together in an exclusive photo of the LeoDias column (Disclosure) Maíra Cardi and Arthur Aguiar together in an exclusive photo of the LeoDias column (Disclosure)Maíra Cardi and Arthur Aguiar together in an exclusive photo of the LeoDias column (Disclosure) photo-Arthur-Aguiar-Maíra-Cardi Tribute to his wife, Maíra Cardi, went viral on social mediaManu Scarpa frame-arthur-aguiar-champion-bbb22-of-interview-next-to-wife-maira-cardi-fantastic-01052022 Arthur Aguiar and Maira CardiReproduction / TV Globo 0

“So first: I don’t have any friends. Few people know about my life. My friends haven’t accepted him (Arthur) since he came back. I don’t think they’re really worried about me. Like you, if they were worried they would come to you. Saying you’re a friend from afar is easy, it’s a label.”

“Actually, I was really bad! I had a violent BurnOut. I don’t know how I put up with so much hate, so many people attacking me. When he left, I fell. I needed to get away from everything. You asked me one day how I put up with so much hate on top of me. I don’t know how I held on. I did it out of love,” he said.

“My silence breeds speculation”

Maira then walked away from everything and everyone. And she created rules to “relate” to the internet. “I came back different. My silence generates speculation: some say I’m pregnant, others say I’m separating… I don’t care now. I now only post relevant things, things from my life, I don’t post anymore. You can say that I separated and even that Arthur has a lover. You can speak! I’m taking care of myself. I needed some time alone to listen to myself,” she finished.

Listen to audio!

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.