Maite Proença says she does exercises to keep her vagina young

Maitê Proença, 64, said she does contraction exercises to keep her vagina “young”. The actress was asked by a follower on Instagram and responded calmly.

“My vagina? [risos] I relate to her, I know she is there, I look for her and I do contraction exercises daily, even when I’m working out. When it’s time to inspire, I contract,” she said in a video posted on the social network.

In the post, she shows how to exercise.

Maitê even scolded followers who didn’t like the term “todes” — used to include men, women and non-binary people — used by her earlier. “This post is not for everyone (a term that irritated so many people around here today), but for all creatures that have vaginas,” she wrote in the publication’s caption.

Recently, the actress was criticized by journalist Carlos Tramontina for suing Globo.

“I think the following guy: you spent 20 years doing the business and served, now it’s no good? But what hypocrisy is this?! I saw the two actresses, Maitê and Carolina, now suing Globo for labor rights, but when they were legal entities they paid less tax and now they want to recover their labor rights”, Tramontina said in an interview with “Flow Podcast”.

“[Elas] will they return to the IRS what they failed to collect? What is it? I think criticizing, evaluating the work, having a critical view of the work is part of it, but when you say that the company you stayed at, that, that, that, now is no good is very strange,” said the journalist.