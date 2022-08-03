Marcelo D2 brings together his five children in a photo as he celebrates his youngest birthday: ”Very proud”

Singer Marcelo D2 shares unpublished and rare photo of the five heirs together and makes a beautiful statement on the web

The singer Marcelo D2 (54) filled her social media feed with love by sharing a rare record of the family together!

In the morning of this Wednesday, 03, the lead singer of the band Planet Hemp used the web to celebrate the first year of life of the youngest, Maria Isabelthe result of his current relationship with the producer Luiza Machado Peixoto.

On his Instagram profile, the doting father published a click in which his five children appear together. The eldest son of the famous, stephan (29), better known as Sain TTK, posed next to D2’s youngest heiress, as well as Lourdes (20), luca (18), and Maria Joana (16), from the old relationship with Camila Aguiar.

The rapper made a beautiful statement to his heirs, to his wife, and regretted the fact that he no longer has his parents, Your Dark and Mrs Pauletealive.

“I feel blessed, and I really am, today our Bebel is one year old. A year that she brings a lot of light to this family, I who now don’t have a father or mother around here I carry this troop with me, troop that makes me follow , this troop that is my greatest success. Very proud of these 5 there! Long live Bebel our daughter from Oiá. Thank you my love, my companion Luiza I love you so much. We are the Peixoto family and we are proud to carry it”said Marcelo D2 in the caption of the publication.

Check out the photo of Marcelo D2’s five children together:

Marcelo D2 joins BNegão and Black Alien at a festival in São Paulo

Last July 30th, Black Alien it received BNegão and Marcelo D2 at his show at the Extrapunk Extrafunk Festival in São Paulo. The trio relived the good times they had together at the time of Planet Hemp.

