Marcos Braz cites ‘power of persuasion’ and reveals strategy to have Oscar in Flamengo

Oscar is closer to reinforcing Flamengo, but publicly the club still adopts a cautious tone about the negotiation. In an interview with the program “Arena SBT” this Monday, the vice president of football, Marcos Braz, revealed the red-black strategy to count on the midfielder, but discussed a possible hit.

– Oscar is an athlete who was released by his club to spend these last five months, six months, close to his family and follow his personal situation, here in Brazil. He was not released to play for any club. Now, that’s what we’re trying to convince, a 30-year-old high-performing player who isn’t even punished, has no punishment for absolutely nothing, staying still all this time. I don’t think it’s suitable either for the club there or for the player – said the manager, who added:

– That’s what we try, a power of persuasion, in which we can contribute and we leave Flamengo’s doors open so if he wants to train, be close to us, it will be a pleasure. In fact, we do this with a lot of other players. Flamengo, on many occasions, leaves a part of the department free so that we can recover players who want to be there, use our structure, but being very direct: there is still nothing, there is absolutely nothing. Unfortunately Oscar is still not our player.

This Monday, a photo of Oscar wearing the Flamengo shirt went viral on social media. For Braz, the registration does not mean an agreement with the player. The manager also recalled other athletes who have already worn the mantle and mentioned Vidal and Neymar.

– The picture you have to ask for Oscar, not for me. Vidal, long before being hired, he put on the Flamengo shirt several times. Neymar sometimes put on the Flamengo shirt. We see this with the greatest affection in the world, the greatest respect in the world

Check out other topics discussed by Braz in the interview:



‘REFUSE’ JORGE JESUS

When Jorge Jesus was in the situation you are talking about, offering himself, Flamengo had a coach, they had a coaching staff, and we did not understand that we could make any kind of change at that moment. Just because any professional wants to train here doesn’t mean they will. It doesn’t work that way.

DIEGO ALVES’ SITUATION

At the moment, no (terminate with Diego Alves before the end of the contract). Flamengo has Diego Alves until the end of the season, Flamengo has two other great goalkeepers that we calmly believe in.

INTEREST IN ROSSI, FROM BOCA JUNIORS

That was at the beginning (of the year), before we tried to hire Santos. In fact, we analyzed, we looked at Rossi, goalkeeper of Boca Juniors, but Boca did not want to sell. There was also the situation that the Libertadores da América was starting, Boca understood that it would be very bad for their fans, it would be a very bad message to everyone in Argentina to sell this player, and that did not go ahead. We understand that he is a well above average player, here on the South American continent, in his position, but we trust our goalkeepers.