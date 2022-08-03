Market reduces inflation projection and predicts GDP growth for 2022

The financial market forecast for the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), considered the country’s official inflation, fell from 7.30% to 7.15% this year. It is the 5th consecutive reduction in the projection.

The estimate is in the Focus Bulletin this Monday (1st), a survey released weekly by the Central Bank (BC), with the expectation of institutions for the main economic indicators.

For 2023, the inflation estimate was 5.33%. For 2024 and 2025, the forecasts are 3.3% and 3%, respectively.

The forecast for 2022 is above the inflation target that should be pursued by the BC. The target, defined by the National Monetary Council, is 3.5% for this year, with a tolerance interval of 1.5 percentage points up or down. That is, the lower limit is 2.25% and the upper limit is 5.25%.

In June, inflation rose 0.67%, after the 0.47% variation recorded in May. As a result, the IPCA accumulates an increase of 5.49% in the year and 11.89% in 12 months.

The July data should be released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) on the 9th, but the National Consumer Price Index – 15 (IPCA-15), the preview of official inflation, registered inflation of 0. 13% last month, lower than in June (0.69%).

GDP and exchange rate

The financial institutions consulted by the BC raised the projection for the growth of the Brazilian economy this year from 1.93% to 1.97%.

For 2023, the expectation for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) – the sum of all goods and services produced in the country – is for growth of 0.4%. In 2024 and 2025, the financial market projects GDP growth of 1.7% and 2%, respectively.

The expectation for the dollar exchange rate remained at R$ 5.20 for the end of this year. For the end of 2023, the forecast is that the American currency will also be at the same level.