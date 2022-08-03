Marvel’s D23 Announcements Confirmed Next Month

Marvel Studios returned to face-to-face events in a big way late last month at San Diego Comic Con. There, we had the announcement of Phases 5 and 6 of the MCU, as well as the first glimpse of the studio’s upcoming releases.

Fortunately, it won’t stop there! As the events calendar already anticipated, next month we will have the arrival of D23, the event that is basically Disney’s Comic Con. The edition of D23 this year will take place between the 9th and 11th of September.

Making fans even more anxious, the official Marvel website came to confirm the days and times they will be present. With both panels about comics and the MCU panel, plus an entire special about 60 years of Spider-Man.

Well, getting to what really matters. The Marvel Studios panel is confirmed for SATURDAY, the day September 10th. Happening at 2 pm Brasilia time! The official note promises a glimpse and news of Disney+ movies, specials and series.

Write it down on the agenda and keep an eye on the Marvel’s legacy for more information about the D23. It promises to be amazing!

