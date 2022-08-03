MasterChef: Fernando is eliminated, and is invited to work with Jacquin

A cook by passion, Fernando did not contain his emotion in an interview with band.com.br.
“Leaving the kitchen with the title of pastry chef of the season and with a spot at Jacquin’s restaurant is a prize. MasterChef will continue, my season doesn’t end here”, he celebrates.
Controversies and evolution
In the season 9 premiere, Fernando warned that he was not at MasterChef to make friends and that the strategy to win also involved his look. A costume student, he thought of each look and changed his hair color 12 times.
What he is most proud of, however, is having been faithful to his values, a stance he believes has been recognized by the cast. “They all noticed how much I came in scowling, a little raw and defensive. We live in a society where gay men have to be caricatured, always laughing and throwing glitter. I came with the intention of breaking the stereotype that we are audience entertainers.”
At times, his behavior caused discomfort. Colleagues even said, on the program, that he had “difficulty” in dealing with people. The cook counters the criticism: “I was one of the most centered and I respected others a lot. I didn’t yell at anyone, I listened when I was wrong and I always maintained my posture”. Who there agrees?
At the end, the process of self-knowledge over the months of recording was so intense that there was even time to review some attitudes. “I came in very defensive, a little smug. Then I understood that I was here to learn. That’s when I lowered my head.” The lack of humility is what, according to him, can end up eliminating other competitors:
“There are people who are starting to get the “King in the Belly”, you know? I think this is regressing in the kitchen. When you think you know everything, there is no space to learn”, he guides. Here’s the tip!
What happened in the 12th episode of MasterChef Brasil
guest of honor
This week’s episode hosted none other than the number 1 chef in the world, Peruvian Pia León. The contestants received a lesson from the cook, tasted a dish made by her and then had to reproduce the same recipe in just 1 hour and 15 minutes.
The winner of the challenge was Jason, who was alone on the mezzanine, while Rafael and Melina, harshly criticized, were elected the worst of the night.
French classic
Fernanda, Rafael, Melina, Renato, Lays and Fernando made ballotine in the elimination competition. Participants had 1 hour and 30 minutes of cooking time for the main course, accompanied by sauce and a garnish.
Point for Renato, who had the best meal of the race. Rafael and Fernando were negative highlights. The night ended with the elimination of the artisan.