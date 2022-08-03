Members of the Armed Forces go to the TSE to inspect the ballot box code and meet with technicians | Elections 2022

Representatives of the Armed Forces were this Wednesday (3) at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to meet with Court technicians and inspect the source code of electronic voting machines.

According to the TSE, the schedule foresees that the meeting with the technicians will take place in the morning, and the inspection, in the afternoon.

At around 11:00 am, the TSE staff informed that representatives of the Armed Forces had already arrived at the courthouse – the names and positions of these representatives had not been disclosed until the last update of this report.

The source code is a set of software programming lines, with the instructions for the system to work. The openness of the code allows inspection by civil society.

TSE says that it complied with the request of the Ministry of Defense, which will carry out an inspection on Wednesday (3)

In a letter classified as “very urgent” and sent to the TSE, Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira asked the Armed Forces to have access to the ballot box’s source code. This source code, however, has been available since October of last year.

In addition, g1 columnist Andréia Sadi reported that in October 2021 the TSE invited the Ministry of Defense to inspect the source code of the polls.

Sardenberg: Defense role is to protect ballot boxes, not technical inspection

The inspection of the Armed Forces takes place amid frequent attacks by President Jair Bolsonaro on electronic voting machines and the Electoral Justice.

Without ever having presented any evidence of possible irregularities, Bolsonaro and his allies attack the electoral process repeating accusations already denied by official bodies.

Given this scenario, representatives of the Judiciary and Legislative powers have made frequent speeches in favor of the ballot box, the electoral system and democracy.

In the same vein, the president of the Federal Supreme Court, Luiz Fux, has reiterated that the Brazilian electoral system is one of the most reliable in the world and that the STF has taken all the necessary decisions to guarantee the legal security of the elections.

In addition, the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), have defended the polls and the electoral process.