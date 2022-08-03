Mercado Pago is now a digital bank: see how it works

Recently, Mercado Pago started to act as a financial and insurance brokerage and is now recognized as a digital bank. check out

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Caixa is paying R$ 1,212 to some people: See who receives

In 2004, the Mercado Pago it was just a form of payment within the Free Market. Therefore, the platform acted as an intermediary between the seller and the buyer. Recently, it started to act as a financial and insurance broker and, for this reason, it is now recognized as a digital bank.

Mercado Pago has increased the offer of financial products and services and can now be considered a digital bank. Anyone who is a user of the platform can already take advantage of some of the advantages that the bank offers.

Offer of financial services on Mercado Pago

By becoming a digital bank, Mercado Pago has increased the offer of financial services, making it possible for Brazilians to control their financial life through the platform.

To be part of the platform and enjoy all the advantages, it’s simple. Download the app and register for free by submitting the requested information. Check out some of the benefits:

All 100% digital;

Lines of credit for payment in installments by bank slip;

Valid for purchases on websites;

Payments with QR code, slips;

Purchases made on the Free Market;

Account generates income;

Buy and sell cryptocurrencies;

Make transfers and much more,

How to invest in the platform?

Advances in Mercado Pago products and services were even greater in 2019, after obtaining the license as a payment institution with the Central Bank. For those who want to make their money work, the account has this option and has a yield of 100% of the CDI.

Nubank customer gets a tattoo to thank the limit of R$ 50

If the client wants to invest using the application, he can buy and sell cryptocurrencies and the minimum amount is R$ 1. In addition, the institution certifies the security in the application of the money, in addition to the transaction being simpler and faster.

So, if you are starting in the investment market, the platform has educational content about cryptocurrencies so that you can learn and make applications safely.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com