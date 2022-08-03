meteor lit up the sky of cities in São Paulo

During the dawn of this Wednesday (3), a strong glow lit up the sky of Hortolândia, Rio Claro, Campinas, Sorocaba, among other cities in the state of São Paulo, and was also seen in the capital of São Paulo. According to reports from users on social networks, the flash occurred around 5:09 am, and may have been caused by the passage of a bolide.





Photo: LNA National Astrophysics Laboratory/Disclosure / Canaltech

Reginaldo Mendes Monteiro, a resident of the city of Aguaí, in the interior of the state, reported that he was at his house making coffee, until he noticed a flash of light and a noise that shook the windows of his house “I thought it was a gas cylinder explosion, but then we saw a camera from where I live and we could see a white ball on the window of the vehicle”, he reported, in an interview with G1.

WATCH THE VIDEO UNTIL THE END! ☄️ | Meteor fall at dawn draws the attention of residents of the region – More details on #EPTV1 #Campinas11:45 am. pic.twitter.com/fkIp8JUGyY — EPTV (@eptvoficial) August 3, 2022

On social networks, users who live in the capital of São Paulo also reported seeing the strong glow during the night. “I was sleeping, woke up out of nowhere, went to the bathroom, came back and looked out the window for 10 seconds and suddenly there was a huge flash, looking like a meteor,” Jaque Braz wrote in a Twitter post.

See the object’s passage in São Paulo in the video below, captured by one of the stations of the Brazilian Meteor Monitoring Network (BRAMON) operated by Sérgio Mazzi, the network’s CEO:

It is still not possible to know the exact cause of the glow, but it is likely that it is, in fact, a bolide. “I actually saw the videos and everything indicates that it is really a bolide, an asteroid, a fragment of an asteroid that entered the atmosphere”, observed Thiago Signorini Gonçalves, astronomer and professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, in an interview with G1.







Meteor passing recorded at Bramon station, in the capital of SP (Image: Sérgio Mazzi) Photo: Canaltech

Also called “balls of fire”, bolides are meteors brighter than the planet Venus, the second brightest object in the night sky. They can explode before reaching the ground, and when they do, they make loud noises. The astronomer explained that the glow is caused by the moment when the piece of space rock breaks up into small pieces. “In the coming hours and days we will have more information about what this event that produced [o clarão]”, finished.

Source: Via: G1, Folha

