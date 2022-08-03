Microsoft Responds to Sony’s Despair Over Acquisition of Activision Blizzard

In January of this year, Microsoft announced that it was entering into an acquisition deal with Activision Blizzard, for US$68.7 billion, and since then the acquisition is going well and will likely be approved within the next 6 months, if nothing extraordinary happens.

Yesterday was discovered the response document that Sony sent to the Administrative Council for Economic Defense with responses in relation to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. Today a new document was published with Microsoft responding to new questions asked by CADE.

In this document, it is possible to see several responses from Microsoft regarding the acquisition, and at certain moments in the document, Microsoft responds to statements by Sony that demonstrate the company’s concern with the possible exclusivity of Call of Duty, for example, among several other responses which are found below:

CADE: Regarding the partnership between Microsoft and Electronic Arts (“EA”) to make the EA Play service available in conjunction with the Xbox Game Pass subscription:

Present the contractual instrument(s) that establish(s) and regulate(s) the aforementioned partnership.

Microsoft:

It should be noted that Sony recently announced a similar arrangement with game developer and publisher Ubisoft. On May 16, 2022, Sony announced the main titles that would become available on the “New PlaySatation Plus”. In addition to a number of popular Sony exclusive titles such as Ghost of Tsushima, Death Stranding and Demon’s Souls, Sony announced that the catalog would include Ubisoft+ Classics, “a curated selection of popular games, including bestselling Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, The Division and For Honor,” which will be “released alongside the PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium membership tiers.” The launch of the new PlayStation Plus, perceived by the industry as “a rival to Xbox Game Pass”, reflects the intense rivalry in the game distribution industry. Ubisoft’s catalog of “popular” and “best-selling” games on PlayStation Plus reinforces this rivalry and also emphasizes the diversity of high-quality third-party games available to subscription service providers.

CADE: On competition within a specific genre (Domain of Shooting games by Call of Duty):

Microsoft:

As mentioned, the third-party responses obtained in the market test are consistent with such an understanding. Considering the public versions of the responses, most officials agreed that Activision Blizzard games have close competitors. For example, Ubisoft highlighted that “there is no such video game title that does not have close competition”. Bandai clarified that Activision Blizzard’s most successful game, Call of Duty, “has as competitors Battlefield, Valorant, Destiny among others.” In the same vein, Riot and Google have listed a number of games that would be close competitors to Activision Blizzard’s top titles. Even Sony, the only official with a dissenting opinion regarding Call of Duty, stated in its response that “all games compete for player engagement”.

CADE: Regarding the factors that determine consumer choice for particular gaming hardware:

Microsoft:

The Parties understand that the questioning concerns the factors that influence consumers’ preference for specific brands within a certain category (for example, among consoles, which factors make players choose PlayStation over Xbox/Switch), while rather than the factors that make consumers choose between widely considered hardware categories (why, for example, gamers choose mobile devices over console/PC).

Several interesting questions are unfortunately censored, for example:

“In the Transaction Notification Form, the Claimants mention that “Sony has ‘won’ all past console ‘battles’ against Microsoft, having overtaken Microsoft with more than double sales in the last generation”. Considering the factors listed in the table above, which ones does Microsoft attribute the greater commercial success of Playstation consoles over Xbox consoles in previous generations? justify. “

Well, these were some of the questions and answers contained in this document, if you want to see more, you can access it through the link in the source.