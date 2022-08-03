Ministry of Defense to start analyzing source code for electronic voting machines this Wednesday, says TSE | Elections 2022

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) reported this Tuesday (2) that the Ministry of Defense will start inspecting, this Wednesday (3), the source code that will be used in electronic voting machines in the October elections.

The source code is a set of software programming lines, with the instructions for the system to work. Opening this information to specialists allows the system to be inspected and guaranteed by civil society.

The Ministry of Defense is one of the supervisory entities provided for in the internal rules of the TSE and, therefore, had the right to access the information since October 4, 2021. The request, however, was only made to the court this week – two months to go before the first round.

Defense Minister General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira sent a letter classified as “very urgent” to the TSE this Monday (1st). The document requests that technicians from the Armed Forces be authorized to access the source codes between August 2 and 12.

The request was registered ten months after access was made available by the TSE. In October 2021, the then president of the court, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, asked the supervisory entities to schedule the inspection 10 to 15 days in advance. The deadline was not respected in the Defense request.

“Considering that the absence of such information may hamper the development of the aforementioned team’s work in terms of compliance with the inspection stages provided for in the TSE Resolution and, also, that there is a need for a point of contact that facilitates inspection actions, I reiterate requests under consideration,” the Defense Minister said in the letter.

Over the last ten months, several other supervisory entities have already accessed and verified the source code that will be inserted into the electronic voting machines for the 2022 elections. None of them disclosed any suspicion or inconsistency that could threaten the security of the votes.

According to the TSE, the code has already been verified in this period by the Federal Comptroller General (CGU), the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), the Senate and the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS).

The PV and the PL (Jair Bolsonaro’s party) set dates for the inspection, but did not get to do it. Roberto Jefferson’s PTB is inspecting the source code this week. The inspection by the Federal Police should take place later this month.