Model exposes behind the scenes of Naldo Benny’s betrayal, reveals ‘unusual’ attitude and does not hide the game: “We went to the street…”

During the night of last Sunday (31), Ellen Cardoso surprised netizens by revealing the unusual way she dealt with the betrayal of her husband, the singer Naldo Benny. At the time, she caught him asking for nudes to a stranger on social media.

The revelations were made during his participation in the Barbacast program. “That day, something blew in my ear: ‘Go take a look’. I took my cell phone and went on Instagram. A woman had sent him several nudes. ‘Send more’. I said: ‘I’m going to kill him today'”, she started saying.

The model continued telling the story, revealing that when she confronted him, the artist pretended not to understand. “I went down and he was sitting on the living room couch with the phone in his hand. I stopped in front of him, very calmly in my dress all slinky, hair thrown to the side, all makeup, and I said like this: ‘Stop this shit now’ . I took the phone and showed it. I said: ‘I don’t want to hear anything, get up and let’s go’. I took her hand, we went to the street and my message had already been given. And there was no crisis “.she said.

It is worth remembering that, according to information from the portal “Contigo”, when Ellen discovered the betrayal, the couple did not have an open relationship. Today, the couple assumes that they go out with other women casually to spice up their relationship, according to the portal.