Monkeypox: understand the treatment of the disease – 02/08/2022

Until this Monday (1st), the Ministry of Health confirmed 1,369 cases of monkeypox. Yesterday, the ministry also announced that Brazil will receive the antiviral drug tecovirimat to treat severe cases of the disease, but there is still no forecast of arrival in the country.

The treatment of monkeypox is based on controlling the symptoms of the condition, that is, according to the discomforts that the patient may present – such as fever, pain and itching in the lesions.

“There is no indication of routine antibiotic use. Pain control is done with usual medications, but we can give some more potent ones and eventually hospitalize them for pain management”, details infectious disease specialist Raquel Stucchi, a professor at Unicamp (Universidade Estadual from Campinas).

infection control

In general, experts explain why Live wellpeople with healthy immune systems are expected to be able to control the monkeypox infection.

The alert is for immunosuppressed patients, such as people with HIV, undergoing cancer treatment or who have undergone a transplant and need immunosuppressants for the rest of their lives, profiles more susceptible to infectious agents and risk of serious disease outcomes.

This is precisely the target audience for tecovirimat, according to a recommendation from the US CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), which also includes children and pregnant women on the list, in addition to other priority groups.

Mandatory isolation

Treating monkeypox requires mandatory isolation to contain the spread of the virus. According to the WHO (World Health Organization), the average incubation time of the disease is six to 13 days, but it can vary from five to 21 days. Only after the lesions heal and the clinical evaluation of health professionals is that the person is released to resume activities and interactions.

Until then, the orientation is not to share towels and sheets with other people, in addition to other objects and not to have intimate contact. When picking up the sheet, don’t “shake it”, as a way to control the spread of the virus. There is also guidance not to touch the wounds, letting healing occur naturally.

“First, we advise patients about injuries, they should not want to take off the cone, poke, they have to let the cone fall off without interference. They must be covered by clothes to avoid secondary infection, contaminate the environment and contact with someone else”, says Stucchi.

And the cases of hospitalization?

According to the infectologist, 90% of the cases of the current outbreak of monkeypox have progressed without complications. As already mentioned, the pain can be quite uncomfortable for some patients, requiring hospitalization to administer stronger drugs and monitor possible side effects. This is mainly because there are reports of anal and perianal injuries.

But attention must always be paid to immunosuppressed patients. The first death from the disease confirmed in Brazil, last Friday (29), was in a 41-year-old man, who was treated for lymphoma and had “low immunity”. In the case of children, it is still observed how the disease evolves, as they have not reached maturity of the immune system.

How does tecovirimat, announced by the Ministry of Health, work?

Tecovirimat is a drug used to treat other types of smallpox, available in pill form and for intravenous use.

It acts directly on the virus, preventing it from continuing to enter cells to replicate. The standard treatment lasts 14 days and, as the CDC guides, can be used in children, pregnant and lactating women, always evaluating the risks and benefits of its administration according to the patient’s health status.

“Even with arrival in Brazil, it is not a medication for all patients, but initially for those at high risk, with risk of complications”, indicates infectologist Celso Granato, clinical director of Grupo Fleury.