More than half of the residents of Amazonas are in default

According to data from Serasa Experian, in Amazonas there are more delinquent adults (51%) than adults with current accounts.

According to data from Serasa Experian, Brazil has a record number of defaulters. In Amazonas, there are more delinquent adults (51%) than adults with current accounts. Rio de Janeiro, Amapá and the Federal District also have rates higher than 49%.

However, the lowest default rates are found in Piauí, with only a third of adults with the name restricted. Santa Catarina (34.8%), Rio Grande do Sul (36.3%) and Alagoas (36.8%) also appear.

Default ranking

Check the percentage of defaulters by state:

Amazonas – 51.8%; Rio de Janeiro – 49.6%; Amapá – 49.3%; Federal District – 49.2%; Mato Grosso – 47.7%; Roraima – 47.5%; Mato Grosso do Sul – 47.7%; Acre – 44.1%; São Paulo – 43.5%; Rondônia – 42.3%; Tocantins – 42.2%; Espírito Santo – 41.5%; Pernambuco – 41.5%; Sergipe – 41%; Goiás – 40.4%; Ceará – 40.3%; Rio Grande do Norte – 39.9%; Paraná – 39.7%; Maranhao – 38.4%; Minas Gerais – 38.3%; Paraíba – 37.9%; Bahia – 37.2%; Pará – 37.1%; Alagoas – 36.8%; Rio Grande do Sul – 36.0.3%; Santa Catarina – 34.8%; Piauí – 33.6%.

From the moment a person fails to pay a bill until the due date, he is in default.

According to economist Luiz Rabi, from Serasa Experian, after that “Serasa forwards communication – via SMS, e-mail, letter – to the debtor, saying that the person has ten days to resolve this situation and that, otherwise, her name will be denied.”

record default

In total, in Brazil there are four adults in default in ten, that is, 41%. Therefore, in May, 66.6 million people were registered with negative names, which represents a record for the highest number ever recorded since the beginning of Serasa Experian’s historical series, which began in 2016. In comparison to May of last year , the increase was 4 million negative names.

In the analysis by sector, the May data indicated that the banking and cards segment was the one that generated the largest number of negative debts (28.2% of the total), followed by basic accounts (water, electricity and gas) with 22 .7%. In third place are retail and financial companies, with 12.5%.

