Most Unwanted and Loved Personality Traits in Friends

Research released by Evolutionary Psychological Science in June 2022 examined friendship preferences in a range of individuals. Through it, researchers were able to identify which are the most unwanted and most loved personality traits in friends. Curious to know what they are? See below.

You may already know this, but friendship is something that is present in all cultures, times and places. Because of this, it becomes something universal and essential among human beings. However, this does not mean that it is interesting to have relationships with just anyone, quite the opposite… In fact, we can be quite selective when choosing our partners. Check in which aspects!

Why do we make friends?

To begin with, there is a lot of research and explanations for why we look for friends, but they generally converge on the idea of ​​support and social contribution. In general, it is an evolutionary trait, where through closer and more friendly relationships, we could count on each other to survive.

After all, despite the family fulfilling this role, it still has limitations. We don’t feel so comfortable with all our family members, and we don’t always find in them the traits we like in other people. So scientists have tried to figure out what we want (or don’t want) in other individuals when we want greater connection.

The search

Basically, 3 studies were carried out. In the first, which included 236 volunteers from Greece and the Republic of Cyprus, participants indicated which characteristics they would like their friends to have and not to have. From this list, 50 desirables and another 43 undesirables emerged.

In the second study, 706 participants had to rate between 1 (strongly disagree) to 5 (strongly agree) the 50 desired traits identified in the first study. Then, the third study, which included 861 people, performed the same process as the second, but with 43 undesirable characteristics.

In the end, the researchers found that the highest-yielding desirable traits were honest, ethical, pleasant, available, discreet, tolerant, fun and intelligent. In terms of the undesirables, the highlights were the dishonesty, competitiveness and impatience.