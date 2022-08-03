Motorola Edge (2022) appears in new renderings – All in Technology

Motorola is gearing up to release a new member of the Edge series, the Moto Edge (2022). The device was leaked months ago by Leaker Evsn Blass And now, it has just surfaced in images shared by online whistleblower Steve Hemmerstoffer.

As we see in the official press images below, the Motorola Edge 2022 will again have a flat screen with a circular notch for the selfie camera. On the right side, we notice the presence of a volume controller and a power switch. Also, the fingerprint reader has not been located, which suggests that it will be under the display.

The Edge 2022’s back panel has curved edges. It is equipped with an LED flash assisted triple camera unit with Quad Pixel technology. The company logo can be seen in the center. The bottom of the device has a speaker grille, a USB Type-C port, a microphone and a SIM card slot. The device does not have a 3.5mm audio jack.

According to the latest reports, the Edge 2022 will have a 6.5″ FHD+ 144HZ P-OLED panel. Under the hood, it’s tipped to receive a MediaTek processor alongside 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 128GB / 256GB of internal storage. Furthermore, it should include a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.