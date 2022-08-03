Motorsport and cricket can join the Los Angeles Olympics | olympics

There are still a few years left for the Los Angeles 2028 Games, but it’s already been talked about. The edition that already has a record of registration of modalities in the Paralympics, can now also have news in the Olympics. According to Cricbuzz, an Indian news site specializing in cricket, nine federations were invited to submit proposals for inclusion within the sport in the Los Angeles Olympics, in the United States, in 2028.. Among them, motorsport and cricket stand out.