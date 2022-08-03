Murder of 10-year-old girl causes commotion in Minas Gerais

posted on 03/08/2022 05:57 / updated on 03/08/2022 06:27



(credit: Jair Amaral/Estado de Minas)

Belo Horizonte – The anguish of the family of Bárbara Vitória Lopes, 10 years old, disappeared since last Sunday, ended tragically yesterday morning. The girl’s body was found by a resident on a soccer field in the neighboring Pedra Branca neighborhood, in Ribeirão das Neves (MG), in Greater Belo Horizonte, a few blocks from where she lived, with signs of violence and strangulation, and evidence suggesting sexual abuse.

The crime left relatives in shock and angered the community, which mobilized to demand an investigation. Police are investigating the murder and already have a suspect identified, but no one has been arrested.

Bárbara did not return home after going to the bakery to buy bread at the request of her parents, a journey of only five minutes from the child’s house. As Bárbara did not return, the parents decided to go to the police. Barbara’s house is between the bakery and the soccer field. Security cameras installed along the way recorded the moment when Barbara runs down a street, along the asphalt, and also shows two men running in the same direction.

The body was found wearing an Atlético Mineiro shirt, the same one she was wearing when she disappeared, but without her underwear. There were signs of violence and hanging. “The PM was called by a passerby, who reported having located the body of a girl”, said Major Wanderson Júnior, who accompanied the occurrence at the scene. According to the military, the region where the child was found is considered “very well policed ​​and with constant patrol”. “It is a case that is not common for the region”, declared the major.

suspicious neighbor

Yesterday, a suspect was heard by the police. Very shaken, Barbara’s mother confirmed that she was taken to the house of the main suspect in the crime. There, she identified a bag of loaves of bread in the quantity she asked her daughter to buy, before disappearing. The military also reported that security camera footage was shown to the suspect. In them, he would appear making a sign to the girl, who then runs. After seeing them, the man denied that it was him on the record and said he didn’t even know Barbara. However, when officers showed the images to the suspect’s son, he reportedly said: “Dad, I’m sorry. I love you, but it’s you in the images.”

Even in the face of his son’s words, the man continued to deny responsibility for the crime. Police said that Barbara’s mother recognized the suspect as the man who repaired the electrical installations in her home. Only then, the suspect changed the version and confirmed that it was him in the images, that he knew the girl, but continued to deny the authorship of the crime. He was taken to the police station, where he testified and then released. The Civil Police did not explain why they did not detain the suspect.

affectionate and smiling

Leonardo Rodrigues, a family friend and godfather of the child’s sister, said that Bárbara “was a happy girl” and that “the family is very shaken”. According to a schoolmate, she was very popular among the students.

Bárbara lived with her mother, Luciene Vitalino, her father, Rogério Lopes, a 1-year-old younger brother, a 3-year-old sister and an older 15-year-old. According to neighbors, she was the one who helped her mother take care of the younger ones.

The family home received many visitors throughout the day to show solidarity, especially to the mother. “They took a piece of me,” she would tell friends who tried to comfort her.

Late yesterday afternoon, residents organized a demonstration to honor Barbara and demand justice. The act took place on the soccer field where her body was found. There, hundreds of residents gathered with white balloons and said prayers. Barbara’s mother participated, supported by her 15-year-old son. Sitting on a chair in the center of the demonstration, she received hugs and words of comfort.