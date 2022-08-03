N26 announces daily yield of 100% of CDI without IOF

The first Fincare in Brazil, the N26, announced a novelty that many users were waiting for after the Nubank account change. This is an account with a daily yield of 100% of the CDI. Customers can start investing with BRL 0.01 per day, with no maximum amount, through so-called “spaces”.

Read more: Nubank leads ranking on cell phone account hacking complaint

The “spaces” function as “spaces” intended to help organize the customer’s money within the account. In practice, they operate as sub-accounts, with specific income from cash. The positive point is that everything is done without taxation when transferring the money to the main account.

What are the N26 “spaces” for?

Basically, “spaces” can be used for different purposes, such as paying fixed bills, daily expenses, travel, among other purposes. The idea is to change the concept of digital account, leaving the service less rigid and automatic.

Yield is 100% of CDI?

Yup. According to the company, which announced its arrival in Brazil, it has an automatic yield of 100% of the CDI daily. In other words, this means that the customer receives the financial return on their investment every day, according to the DI rate and the balance applied.

“For example, with a DI rate of 13.15%, if you put R$500 in your space, the net income would be R$0.19 per day or R$4.18 per month”, declared the CEO of N26, Eduardo Prota.

N26 arrives in Brazil

With a proposal of not being just a digital bank in the market, N26 intends to elevate the concept of fintechbringing the idea of ​​Fincare to Brazilian soil, with more effective proposals for the care and organization of money by clients.

So far, more than six thousand spaces have been created by Insiders – the name given to the first test users of N26 accounts. The most used purposes for storing money have been future plans and daily/recurring expenses. However, spaces for travel, savings, entertainment and housing have also become popular.

With the arrival of the N26 in Brazil, the fintechs and digital banking could undergo major changes. It remains to be seen which one will survive the constant changes in the market and time.