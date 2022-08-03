Nahuel Bustos is on his way to Brazil to sign with São Paulo | Sao Paulo

Striker Nahuel Bustos posted a photo at the international airport of Cordoba, Argentina, this Tuesday, next to his family with a Brazilian flag in the caption.

The post is a reference to his trip to the capital of São Paulo to sign with São Paulo. The Argentine player should arrive this morning to sign a one-year loan with Tricolor.

Nahuel Bustos is 24 years old and was revealed by Talleres, from Argentina, in 2017. He had a brief spell at Pachuca, from Mexico, before being bought by Grupo City. Soon after, he went to Girona, Spain, where he had been since 2020.

More news about Sao Paulo:

+ Busts closer to the Tricolor; see details

+ Cast reappears with injured

1 of 2 Nahuel Bustos posts photo on his way to Brazil — Photo: Reproduction Nahuel Bustos posts photo on his way to Brazil — Photo: Reprodudção

Bustos can play on the sides of the field, but he also has characteristics of being a substitute for Calleri, as a centre-forward. Ceni has already been asking for a reinforcement for the attack for possible absences of Calleri.

Tricolor is still negotiating with defender Nahuel Ferraresi, a 23-year-old Venezuelan. Conversations are less advanced than Bustos’s, but there is expectation for a positive outcome in the coming days.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

See some of Nahuel Bustos’ goals for Talleres

The defender also responds to a request from the coach, who has lacked a defender since Arboleda’s serious injury. He shouldn’t be back until next year.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧

+ Watch: all about no ge, Globo and sportv