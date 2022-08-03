Naldo Benny’s wife says she caught the singer asking for nudes: ‘I’m going to kill him’ | celebrities



Ellen Cardoso confronted Naldo Benny by catching her husband asking for nudesReproduction / Instagram

Rio – Naldo Benny’s wife revealed that she had already caught the singer asking a woman for bold photos on social media. In an interview with the podcast “BarbaCast”, Ellen Cardoso, also known as Strawberry Shortcake, recalled the situation in which she decided to check the messages that her husband had been exchanging, when she found the conversation with a fan who sent nudes to the artist, who soon asked for more.

“I was in the bedroom getting ready and he was in the living room. And he left a cell phone in the room. There are two cell phones. And I’m not in the habit of touching his phone. I don’t like it and I don’t think there’s any need for it. , something blew in my ear: ‘go there and take a look’. I took the phone and went to Instagram. A woman had sent him several nudes. By the time I picked up the phone, when I opened it, my honorable man was answering like: ‘send more’. I said: ‘I’m going to kill him today'”, he said.

Then Ellen said she had confronted her husband in an unusual way: “I took a breath, counted to 10 and was getting ready. I was pretty and I said: ‘Now I don’t want to look pretty, I want to look wonderful. I went there and chose the best clothes, I fixed it. I went downstairs and he was sitting on the sofa in the living room with the phone in his hand”, he began.

“I stopped in front of him very calmly, slowly in my dress, all tight, tube, hair thrown to the side, all makeup, and I did like this: ‘stop the f*ck now’. He asked ‘what, love?’. I said: ‘stop this f*cking now’. I picked up the phone and showed it. I said: ‘I don’t want to hear anything, get up and let’s go out’. I took his hand, we went to the street and my message had already been given. And there was no crisis”, he concluded.

Recently, the couple drew attention on the web after Naldo Benny had a leaked conversation in which he invited a woman to have a threesome with him and his wife. At the time, Ellen Cardoso criticized the person who exposed the exchange of messages and minimized the controversy: “There are people who like to smoke marijuana, there are people who like to get high and we like sex, and that’s not a problem harm no one,” she declared.