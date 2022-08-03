Netflix launches in August: See 10 series and movie tips

the month of August arrived, and several films and series are among the releases that debut in the streaming in the next weeks. Check out some tips below Estadão separated for you to watch.

‘Lightyear’ – 3/8 – Disney+

The adventure tells the origin of Buzz Lightyear, the hero that inspired the franchise toy Toy Story. The film revolves around the legendary space ranger after being stranded on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth with his commander and crew. Along with a group of ambitious recruits and his charismatic robot cat, Sox, the character tries to find a way back home through space and time. However, the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious plan, will complicate matters and threaten Buzz’s mission.

‘I’m Groot’ – 10/8 – Disney+

The series of shorts will have five episodes starring Baby Groot showing the little tree of Guardians of the Galaxy in new adventures in the company of well-known characters and totally new ones.

‘Thirteen Lives The Rescue’ – 08/5 – Prime Video

The production is based on a true case of a children’s football team that was trapped in a cave in Tham Luang, Thailand in 2018. Starring Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton, the film tells the story of this difficult rescue.

‘A Very Special Team’ – 8/12 – Prime Video

A League of Their Own is a series derived from a 1992 film of the same name, which here became known as A Very Special Team, which showed how women’s baseball gained traction in North America during World War II (1939-1945). The plot revolves around a women’s team with the dream of playing baseball professionally.

‘The Predator: The Hunt’ – 5/8 – Star+

The action thriller is the newest release in the franchise predator. Set in the world of the Comanche Nation in the 1700s, the film tells the story of a young warrior determined to protect her people from impending danger. It manages to chase and confront its prey, which is actually a highly evolved alien predator with advanced technology. The result is a brutal confrontation between opponents.

‘In the Name of Heaven’ – 08/10 – Star+

The crime miniseries starring Andrew Garfield is based on the non-fiction book of the same name by Jon Krakauer. The plot follows detective Jeb Pyre, a devout Mormon who will investigate the murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her daughter in 1984. As the investigation progresses, he discovers things about the origins of a Church that will lead him to question his own faith. .

‘Luck’ – 5/8 – Apple+

The film tells the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world who finds a lucky coin and suddenly everything in his life starts to go right. However, she ends up losing this coin and discovers the “Land of Luck”, curious, the character decides to explore the place. The problem is that humans are not allowed in the place and their only chance is to join the magical creatures that live there.

‘Five Days at Memorial Hospital’ – 8/12 – Apple+

Inspired by the book Five Days at Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospitalby journalist Sheri Fink, the series talks about the real events after the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath in a hospital in New Orleans, in the United States.

‘Secret Headquarters’ – 12/8 – Paramount+

Starring Walker Scobell and Owen Wilson, the feature tells the story of Charlie Kincaid, a boy who accidentally discovers a secret headquarters in the basement of his home with his friends. From there, he starts to suspect that his absent father may be leading a double life. The young man and his colleagues will have to defend the hideout while the most dangerous villains attack, so they can save the world.

‘House of the Dragon’ – 8/21 – HBO Max

Set two centuries before the events of game of Thrones (2011), the series will show the rise and fall of House Targaryen, brought on by a brutal civil war known in the books as the Dance of the Dragons.

‘Rensga Hits’ – 4/8 – Globoplay

The series will portray the ‘feminejo’ with lots of humor, fun and drama, telling the story of Raíssa Medeiros, starring Alice Wegmann. A young woman from the countryside who, upon discovering the betrayal of her ex-fiancé, decides to leave him at the altar to pursue her dream of living off country music in Goiânia. On the way, Raíssa jams the car and amid the chaos of the situation uses her musical talent to compose what would later become the biggest hit of the Brazilian ‘feminejo’.

‘Babysitter’ – Mubi

The second film directed by and starring Monia Chokri, is a comedy that enchanted the Sundance Film Festival in 2022 and arrives on the platform. A genre satire that combines screwball comedy with a retro look promises to tell an unforgettable story about sexual harassment and anxieties.