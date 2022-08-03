New CVC promotion is giving away BRL 50,000

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Have you ever thought about earning R$ 50 thousand to travel wherever you want and with whomever you want? In yet another celebration of its 50th anniversary – officially celebrated in May, but with commemorative campaigns throughout the year –, CVC, the largest tour operator in the country and leading brand of leisure travel, has just launched the campaign “Viva Demais”, which will award clients with R$ 50 thousand to make the trip of their dreams.

The campaign is an offshoot of the concept “Live your journey with those who travel for a lifetime”, created especially for the brand’s anniversary celebrations, and stars CVC’s 50th birthday poster girl, Ivete Sangalo – who also turned 50 in 2022.

The operator’s entire network of 1,100 stores throughout Brazil will receive a complete trousseau of parts to publicize the promotion to its customers, who, to compete for this jackpot, only need to answer the following question: “How many people traveled with CVC in 2021? ?”. Whoever comes closest to the correct number will be awarded the amount of R$ 50 thousand to travel with CVC as many times as they want, wherever and with whomever they want.

CVC gives away BRL 50,000 for a dream trip

All interested parties can send their answers by accessing the hotsite https://www.vivademaiscvc.com.br. One guess per CPF is allowed, but there are some possibilities to be able to answer more times. For example, customers who have a CVC credit card can submit 6 more guesses.

Those who have the “Minha CVC” application installed on their cell phone – with their e-mail logged in – also have the opportunity to send 6 more submissions. And those who make a purchase at CVC – at authorized stores and agencies, in addition to the app and website –, during the promotion period, will also have another 6 chances. Whoever guarantees all these possibilities, therefore, can add up to 19 answers.

Daniela Bertoldo, executive director of CVC Corp’s B2C business, explains that providing this award is also a way of thanking all the company’s customers. “Traveling is a consumer habit that Brazilians have incorporated into their budget and they rely on CVC’s expertise to support them in this dream. The campaign not only effectively helps with the prize for those who win, but also encourages more people to know the advantages of traveling with us, in addition to the benefits of our app and our credit card, which can also facilitate this journey, offering from exclusive discounts with our partners in the app, even accumulation of points and extended installments with the CVC credit card”, adds the director.

The period for submitting guesses is until October 30th. The calculation will take place on November 4th and, whoever wins, will receive the R$ 50 thousand in travel vouchers to use at CVC, in the way they want: for one or more trips, whether national or international. All details are available on the hotsite.

Campaign

The “Viva Demais” promotion, created in partnership with Score Retail, B&Partners.co’s data retail company, will be publicized online and offline, in addition to action with digital influencers. The entire network of CVC stores will receive materials to advertise to their customers, including a trousseau of items with a totem featuring the poster girl Ivete Sangalo, displays in shop windows, among others.

According to Nathalia Torres, marketing director at CVC Corp, the promotion complements the anniversary actions, which will continue until the end of the year. “CVC’s 50th anniversary campaign invites our customers to live longer and, in this action, our goal is to help Brazilians make their travel dreams come true. We will work on publicity on all fronts and media, so that everyone can participate and have the chance to use the award to complete their trips, taking advantage of the entire experience of traveling with CVC, with all the assistance and expertise that only those who have half a century market can offer”, says the executive.

“The POS, which previously had the sole role of conversion, increasingly has the role of building a brand, of giving continuity to a series of initiatives outside it. So, to celebrate 50 years of CVC, we are going to bring to the shopper something more than a promotion“, adds Carolina Vanuci, Business VP at Score.

Birthday

In the year it turns 50, CVC sings about the reason it was born 50 years ago: to make customers experience each trip for a long time. Under the concept “Live your journey with those who travel for a lifetime”, CVC brought the singer Ivete Sangalo, who also turned 50 in 2022, as the face of the brand in the celebrations of its golden anniversary, reinforcing the countless possibilities of “ live too much” everything that CVC, present in all corners of Brazil and the world for 50 years, can provide.

With a strategy and creation signed by Lew’Lara\TBWA, the campaign featured film and other media formats throughout Brazil, packaged by the exclusive version for CVC’s golden anniversary of a classic of Brazilian popular culture, which is “Eu I was born ten thousand years ago.” Remember here.

Image: CVC (Disclosure)