New Honda HR-V has pre-sales from R$ 142,500

The New Honda HR-V starts pre-sale in the Brazilian market with prices starting at R$ 142,500, being offered in four versions and with two engines.

Equipped with a 1.5-liter i-VTEC DI Flex engine with 126 horsepower at 6,200 rpm, the New HR-V has 15.5 kgfm on gasoline and 15.8 kgfm on ethanol, both at 4,600 rpm.

With a CVT transmission equipped with Step shift and EDDB (Early Down-shift During Braking), the naturally aspirated HR-V 1.5 does 8.8/12.7 km/l in the city and 9.8/13.9 km on the highway. /l, respectively with ethanol/gasoline.

This engine is offered in EX and EXL versions, both with the Honda Sensing package.

The Advance and Touring versions are equipped with the 1.5 DI i-VTEC Turbo Flex engine with VTC control, noting that both are from the L15B line with dual overhead cams and not the previous L15A SOHC.

The New Honda HR-V with this engine has 177 horsepower at 6,600 rpm, both with ethanol and gasoline, in addition to a good 24.5 kgfm from 1,750 to 4,500 rpm, in both fuels.

Consumption in the city is 7.9/11.3 km/l and, on the road, 8.8/12.6 km/l, respectively with ethanol/gasoline.

The CVT transmission also has paddle shifts, an item that is only not offered in the EX version.

In the Step Shift function, the CVT is intended for sporty driving or conditions in which maximum engine performance is required.

The EDDB acts in deceleration, reducing one or more gears, however, maintaining the appropriate rotation for each situation.

In the Honda Sensing package, the HR-V features adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking system, lane keeping assist system, lane avoidance mitigation system and automatic headlight adjustment.

The New HR-V also has Lane Watch, traction and stability controls, hill-start assistant and adaptive steering (VSA), six airbags, among other features.

Honda HR-V 2023 – Prices

  • HR-V EX Honda SENSING: BRL 142,500
  • HR-V EXL Honda SENSING: BRL 149,900
  • HR-V Advance: BRL 176,800
  • HR-V Touring: BRL 184,500

