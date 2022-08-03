New images show man walking next to girl found dead after going to bakery in Belo Horizonte | Minas Gerais

Share on WhatsApp

in recording, it is possible to see Barbara crossing a street next to the adult, dressed in black. He signals, and the child stops on the sidewalk at the corner and waits as he goes on.

After just over a minute, when the clock strikes 17:53, the man returns and they cross the same street together again, in the opposite direction. (see video above).

This suspect who appears in the images was taken to the police station last Monday (1st), after the Military Police found in his house a bag of bread similar to the one Barbara had bought.

First, the man denied being the one who appeared in the images and said he did not know the girl. Afterwards, he confirmed that it was him in the video and said that he knew Barbara, but that he hadn’t done anything to her. The suspect was released and was not arrested.

The following day, this Tuesday (2), the body of Bárbara Victória was found in a thicket, which is about 500 meters from her house, with a rope around her neck, on her stomach and without her shorts.

This Wednesday (3), during the girl’s wake, her father, Rogério Flores, asked for justice and the arrest of the culprit. He criticized the release of the man who appears in the images.

“You shouldn’t have let him go. If you found the bag of bread in his house, the signs, pointing in the footage and everything… I shouldn’t have done that, I should have waited to see what I would find”, he said.

About the subject, the Civil Police said only that “the police investigation is proceeding, under secrecy, to determine the authorship, materiality, circumstances and motivation of the crime” and that “several investigative steps are being carried out”.