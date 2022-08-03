New Montana promises to be the most economical pickup among automatics

The new Montana is already in the final stages of development at the General Motors proving ground in Indaiatuba (SP). The pickup is expected to hit the market in 2023, bringing an unprecedented concept to the segment.

The new truck promises to be the most comfortable, spacious and fuel-efficient in the segment. GM guarantees that this was only possible “thanks to the engineering team, which worked to ensure a good integration between the vehicle’s mechanical and electronic systems.”

According to Silvio Mariano, vehicle development engineer at GM, many people confuse the factors that most impact the performance and dynamics of a pickup truck. Is it torque, weight or aerodynamics?

“The secret lies in the harmonization of technologies and the end result is what matters to the consumer”. Silvio Mariano.

The new Montana will join Chevrolet’s global vehicle family, which is comprised of the current generations of Onix, Onix Plus and Tracker.

About the new Montana

The new Montana is equipped with an advanced electronic control unit. With it, the pickup achieves up to three times more calibration variables than previous generation models.

That way, the set works much smarter. This provides a ratio between acceleration and consumption that is higher than the segment average. After all, that’s what GM’s projections point to.

In addition, the new Montana will come equipped with a high-performance turbo engine as standard, which contributes to its economical character as well. This all makes the model become the champion in fuel economy among automatic pickups. In the case of the manual transmission version, it promises to offer the best results in the category in measuring acceleration up to 100km/h.

Another outstanding feature of the new model is its silent operation – which brings comfort to those on board.

Finally, the new Montana will also have an innovative connectivity system. It will be able to receive remote software updates intrinsic to the vehicle’s electronic architecture and native applications from its multimedia center.

