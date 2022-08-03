New Montana will focus on performance and connectivity

GM has in Nova Montana its next big bet in the Brazilian market and Chevrolet’s light pickup will arrive with a calibration that will allow up to three times more ECU programming variables.

This will allow the performance of the truck to be the same whether empty or loaded, thus ensuring the best performance from the turbocharged engine, which will be standard equipment in New Montana.

As is known, apart from the Spin and the 1.0 aspirated versions of Onix and Onix Plus, all engines of Chevrolet’s national models are turbocharged.

Silvio Mariano, vehicle development engineer at GM, says: “Many are curious to know what most impacts the performance and dynamics of a pickup: torque, weight or aerodynamics? The secret lies in the harmonization of technologies, and the end result is what matters to the consumer”.

According to GM, the “advanced electronic control unit allows up to 3 times more calibration variables than previous generation pickups”.

The automaker also talks about a “high-performance turbo engine” and promises that the New Chevrolet Montana will be the most economical pickup truck with automatic transmission on the market.

So, allied there is a small turbo engine with a gear ratio or gearbox calibration adjusted for economy, to achieve the feat.

For now, GM’s most powerful engine here, for the VSS-F platform, is the 1.2 Turbo with up to 133 horsepower and 21.4 kgfm, which considering the reduced weight of the New Montana and that adjustment that GM engineering made to Onix and Onix Plus, it seems believable that this happens.

In manual transmission, GM promises to be among the best results on the market in 0 to 100 km/h.

Finally, GM says that the New Montana will receive remote software updates inherent to the pickup’s electronic architecture and native applications to the multimedia center.