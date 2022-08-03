Nívea Stelmann clarifies her relationship with Mário Frias, the father of her child: “We respect each other”

In an exclusive interview, Nívea Stelmann talks about her relationship with Mário Frias and praises the actor with whom she has excellent conviction

Living a low-key life, the actress Nivea Stelmann revealed how is her relationship with her ex-husband, the actor Mario Frias. The two were married between 2003 and 2005 and have a son, Miguel Frias.

In conversation with CONTIGO!, she clarified that the firstborn has a great relationship with his father, even though he lives in another country – the actress has lived in the United States since 2017.

“Miguel and Mario are crazy about each other. Thank God they are very friends”said the boy’s mother. “They see each other as often as they can. Very often. We never had set dates.”

Nivea Stelmann also assured that the relationship between the ex-husband is wonderful. “It always has been and God willing it always will be. We respect each other and want the best for each other. And Miguel was always a priority for both of us”, commented.

Today, Nivea Stelmannis married to the businessman Marcus Rocha. The actress had another daughter in her second marriage, the very cute Bruna Rocha.

RARE APPEARANCE

The actress Nivea Stelmann was caught at the end of July in a very rare moment with her son, Miguel Frias. He is the result of the relationship she had in the past with Mario Frias.

The beauty was caught receiving the pre-teen at Santos Dumont airport, in Rio de Janeiro. With a very casual look, she waited for the heir to disembark and welcomed him with a very strong hug.