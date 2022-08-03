Nursing technician disappears after going out to collect debt, in DF | Federal District

A 35-year-old nursing technician disappeared after leaving home to collect a debt in the Federal District. Danyanne da Cunha Januário da Silva was last seen on Wednesday (27)in the Riacho Fundo region.
Until early this Monday afternoon (1st), the family had not heard from her again. relatives told the g1 that the person who owed Danyanne is an “acquaintance”.
According to Roosevelt Januário da Silva Junior, brother of the nursing technician, when she went to receive the money, the man got into Dayanne’s car and the two left. After that, the woman was not seen again.
The case is being investigated by the 29th Police Station of Riacho Fundo. According to the police, Danyanne’s car was not found but, on the day of the disappearance, it was spotted by a radar, on the BR-040, near Valparaíso, in the surroundings of the DF.
Danyanne da Cunha Januário da Silva disappeared after going out to collect debt, in DF — Photo: Personal archive
Danyanne is a mother of two children, an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old. According to the family, “she has never disappeared before and is very centered, organized and concerned about her children”.
The relatives and the Civil Police of the Federal District ask that anyone with information about Danyanne contact telephone 197, from Disk Denunciation. The call can be made anonymously.
