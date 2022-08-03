Nursing technician disappears in DF after collecting debt from acquaintance

The Civil Police of the Federal District is investigating the disappearance of nursing technician Danyanne da Cunha Januário da Silva, 35. According to family members, the woman left home last Wednesday (27), in Riacho Fundo (DF), to try to receive a debt from an acquaintance who had collected it, but has not heard from him since.

Security cameras in the building where Danyanne lives recorded the last moment she was seen. At around 10:27 pm, the nursing technician enters the elevator. Dressed in a coat and black pants, she leaves the place, takes the car and starts it.

The sister of the nursing technician, businesswoman Dallas Brasil, 44, told UOL, that Danyanne lent money to an acquaintance and that he would receive the amount on the day he disappeared. The meeting was arranged in front of a lumber mill, a few kilometers from her house.

“The man told the two to meet near a construction house so that he could pay the debt. After that, she disappeared. We are desperate because so far we have only received prank calls”, he says.

The nursing technician is a mother of two children, aged 11 and 13, and is single. It was the children who missed their mother and called desperate relatives.

“Danyanne is very responsible and passionate about her children. I would never go out like that without giving news. It’s been six days of a lot of suffering. No one is eating or sleeping properly. We are in a chain to find her. After my nephews warned that she hadn’t come home, we ran to the police station,” said the sister.

The family registered a police report at the 29th Police Station, located in the Riacho Fundo region. The delegate responsible for the case, Lúcio Valente, informed the UOL, that Danyanne’s car registered a passage, on the BR-040, at 0:27 am, on Friday (28). It is a black Hyundai ix35, license plate JHW-3899.

“The vehicle was heading towards Valparaíso, around Goiás. Therefore, there is no way to say whether she was driving or who was behind the wheel. Any information must be passed on to 197. The complaint is anonymous,” he said.

The delegate also informed that the Civil Police does not rule out any line of investigation. “We can’t give more details so as not to interfere with the investigation”, concluded Valente.

prank calls

After the news that the nursing technician had disappeared, friends and family spread photos of the woman throughout the city. Social networks are also being used to publicize the case.

“We are getting a lot of support and help. However, we have already received photos of injured women, who are not my sister, false information. Really prank calls, you know? I ask that you only get in touch if the information is true. jokes make everything worse”, says her sister.

Anyone with information about Danyanne’s whereabouts can contact the PCDF by calling 197.