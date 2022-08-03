Nursing technician who was missing is found dead in DF

The body of nursing technician Danyanne da Cunha Januário da Silva, 35 years old, was found in Brazlândia this Wednesday (3/8). The woman had been missing for eight days, since she left home, in Riacho Fundo, at 10:27 pm on Wednesday (7/27), to collect a debt from an acquaintance. Two men are arrested by the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF), and the motivation for the crime would be financial.

Police located the victim’s body at 3:40 am today in a scrubland area at Incra 8, near the Paraíso do Angicos inn, Setor Norte, Brazlândia.

According to the investigations, Danyanne worked with loan sharking and would have gone to collect the debt of a fellow hatmaker.

According to investigations by the 29th Police Station (Riacho Fundo), Danyanne worked with loan sharking and would have gone to collect the debt of a fellow hat maker — he is one of the suspects arrested by the PCDF. According to information obtained by metropolisesthe health professional charged the man 10% interest.

The suspect was a partner in the loan sharking scheme and charged 20% interest on loans, according to police investigations.

Borrowed money

Mother of two – aged 11 and 13 – Danyanne was last seen leaving home to meet an acquaintance in front of the Madeireira Forte Lar store, on Quadra 1 of Riacho Fundo 1.

“She lent money to an acquaintance. He told the two to meet near a construction house to pay. She got there and, after that, she disappeared,” Danyanne’s sister, businesswoman Dallas Brasil, 44, told the report.

On Monday (8/1), the police received information that the nursing technician’s car passed through BR-040 at 0:27 am on Thursday (7/28). It was the black Hyundai ix35, license plate JHW-3899.

The vehicle was heading towards Valparaíso, but it was not possible to know if the health professional was driving the car. The car had also been seen circulating in Planaltina and Luziânia (GO).

